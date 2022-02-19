How to get rid of red crystals in Horizon Forbidden West?

There are many things that will act as obstacles for Aloy that you will have to progress through the story to learn how to bypass. One of the earlier objects that you will learn to get rid of are the red crystals that you may have seen growing on walls. These crystals are called Firegleam. Here is how you get rid of the red crystals in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can destroy the Firegleam crystals, you will need to get your hands on an Igniter. This item isn’t able to be crafted until you reach the mission called Death’s Door. During this mission, one of the doors you will try to access is covered in Firegleam and won’t open. Sylens will give you the schematics to craft the Igniter but you will need to gather a Leaplasher Spark Coil and some Deepwater Kindle Weed Oil.

After collecting the materials, you will be able to craft the Igniter at a nearby workbench. To use the Igniter, you simply need to walk up to some Firegleam and hold the R2 button. This will make Aloy shove the Igniter into the Firegleam. Be sure to step away after igniting it or things will get messy.