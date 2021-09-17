How to get Russet Brown Dye in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are multiple dyes you can acquire in Final Fantasy XIV to modify your favorite piece of armor so that it becomes a better choice for your overall outfit. Unfortunately, because of how many different dyes there are in the game, it’s challenging to narrow down where you can always find them and the best method to obtaining them. Luckily, the Russet Brown color Dye is a fairly straightforward one for you to receive.

Six NPCs sell them throughout the game. These are the most notable choices you can find throughout the game. You can find one of them named Alaric in Old Gridania, at coordinates (X:14.3, Y:8.8).

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next NPC you can buy this dye from is named Frine, and you can find them at The Pillars at coordinates (X:6.0, Y:9.9).

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next NPC you’ll be able to buy Russet Brown Dye from is named Nanabe, and they can be found at the Ul’dah – Steps of Thal, at coordinates (X:14.2, Y:11.0).

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this NPC, you need to head over to Kugane, where you’ll speak with Tokohana. You can find them at coordinates (X:12.9, Y:12.2).

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final NPC is named Unsynrael, and you can find them in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks at coordinates (X:6.0, Y:12.3).

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve obtained the dye you were looking for, you’ll be good to go to place it on any appearance item you wish to modify. Not every piece is available for customization.