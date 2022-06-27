How to get S Rank on missions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Getting S Rank on missions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the best outcome, since you will be able to get an additional reward which is usually a stat-boosting item. While you don’t have to complete a mission with S Rank to progress through the game, the items you gain can give you an extra edge in difficult situations.

You can also check on your S Rank progress during a mission, and use that as a benchmark to decide whether you want to continue playing.

Checking S Rank Requirements

You can always check your battle’s S Rank requirements on the battle preparation screen before you begin. Just head to the menu and it should appear on the right side.

There are three categories that you need to fulfill:

Completion Time : This is the time you take to complete a mission in minutes. It is strict, but it can be done if you are focused and have a battle plan laid out.

: This is the time you take to complete a mission in minutes. It is strict, but it can be done if you are focused and have a battle plan laid out. Enemies Defeated : The number of confirmed KOs that you have in the field. This is not the same as enemies being knocked down; they must actually be registered as a KO (which you can forget about on Hard difficulty).

: The number of confirmed KOs that you have in the field. This is not the same as enemies being knocked down; they must actually be registered as a KO (which you can forget about on Hard difficulty). Damage Taken: This is the amount of damage taken across all playable characters, not just the character you are controlling. This means that you can spread out the damage in case you are being reckless. Unfortunately, this tracks all damage taken; restoring your character(s) to full health doesn’t bring the numbers in your favor.

When you start the battle, you can also check on these statistics in the menu to see how you are doing. You can check how much time you have left and the Damage Taken percentage, making sure you are still in range.

Tips for getting S Rank

If you are struggling to get S Rank, here are some tips to help you cut down on possible mistakes.

Know your map: You may need a second playthrough of the same mission, but being familiar with the map will help you find the best path to objectives. This is also true for knowing what objectives will pop up. Don’t stand near charged enemy attacks: While it is tempting to stand against unique enemies and take their attacks, this can negatively impact your Damage Taken percentage. Dodge out of the way and attack from a distance, or just wait for them to finish attacking. Switch characters to defeat enemies efficiently: While you can have characters like Dimitri, Ferdinand, and Ignatz try to take down armored enemies, this can take a lot of time. Get familiar with the enemies who appear (either on the battle map or another playthrough) and bring the right units to quickly clear up battles. Give orders: Is an objective far away? Instead of running to it, make an order for another character to tackle that objective. Unless they are a poor match against the damage type, they will likely finish the objective, letting you focus on objectives that are closer to you.

Now that you have a good grasp on getting S Rank on missions, it’s time to give it a try on your next playthrough.