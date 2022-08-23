The Bluepowder Pixie Wings in Final Fantasy XIV are some of the more gorgeous fashion accessory items you can add to your collection. They give your character a back full of blue wings, making it seem like they could fly away at a moment’s notice. These items will fit any character you make in the game, but you will need to go out of your way to find this item and add it to your glamour collection. This guide covers how to get the Bluepowder Pixie Wings in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Bluepowder Pixie Wings in Final Fantasy XIV

You can unlock the Bluepowder Pixie Wings by spending 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowries, which come directly from working on your Island Sanctuary. You can do this by realizing visions on the island, which serve as objectives while you’re there. The more visions you complete as you participate in these tasks, the more you can do. You will want to work through these tasks if you’re looking to unlock the Bluepowder Pixie Wings and a handful of other items. Such as the Island Eggplant Knight, Island Onion Prince, or Island Mandragoro Mount.

It will take a bit of time to work through these tasks, and we stress that you don’t worry about them too much. The Island Sanctuary is a relaxing location where you can freely farm, craft, and hang around your minions as you explore this location. After you reach a certain point, you can invite your friends to your island, which will serve as an ideal social location for you to hang out to your heart’s content.

We recommend trying out the Bluepowder Pixie Wings on your character and seeing what outfit might suit you. There are multiple other items for you to purchase using your Seafarer’s’ Cowries, which means you might take longer to buy these items than you originally intended.