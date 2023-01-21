Second Seals are how you can change a character’s Basic class in Fire Emblem Engage. If you’re not happy with a character’s class and want to see them doing something else, use a Second Seal on them to pick a class that you believe fits that character, and melds better with your party. However, it can be troubling to try finding Second Seals while playing. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Second Seals in Fire Emblem Engage.

Where to find Second Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

There are a handful of locations where you can find Second Seals. These might appear as a reward while completing a Paralogue or progressing through the story. There’s also a chance an enemy might be holding one, and you need to take them out before the end of the battle to add it to your inventory. If a Second Seal is on the battlefield, trying to chase down an enemy with one might be challenging, and you may need to use the Rewind Time ability to outmaneuver a foe properly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of battles, the Item Shop might have some Second Seals for sale. You will want to check out the Item Shop at Somniel every time you complete a major battle in Fire Emblem Engage. When you arrive at Somniel, there will be a notification that the Item Shop has been restocked, and there’s a good chance an assortment of Second Seals will be on the vendor, along with any Master Seals, which you need to give characters an Advanced Class.

Eventually, when you complete Chapter 18 in Fire Emblem Engage, Second Seals are permanently available at the Item Shop, and you can buy as many as you want at this point in the story.