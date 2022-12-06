How to get Seraphic Umbral Energy in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph brings a host of new currencies and yet another return of the seasonal progression model we’ve come to know and “love.” One such currency is Seraphic Umbral Energy, and it does exactly what you’d expect. You take it to the seasonal vendor, the Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M., swap over to the Umbral Focusing screen, and spend the Energy to focus Umbral Engrams for Seasonal gear. Actually getting Seraphic Umbral Energy is also reasonably straightforward. Here’s how.

Where you get Seraphic Umbral Energy in Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph

There are only three ways to get Seraphic Umbral Energy. The first is by opening the locked Seraph Chests at the end of a Heist Battleground activity, and you’ll need 500 Seraph Keys to do so. Opening a chest awards 10 Seraphic Umbral Energy, and you can hold 300 units in your inventory simultaneously. You’ll want to farm plenty of Seraph Keys through Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible, so you can spend less time going back and forth between the core ritual activities and the Heist Battlegrounds.

The second way to get Seraphic Umbral Energy is locked behind the Exo Frame Module seasonal progression system.

After spending three Modules, you can unlock the Umbral Activities upgrade, which makes it possible to earn Seraphic Umbral Energy through completing Raids, Dungeons, Dares of Eternity, and non-Seasonal playlist activities. Bear in mind this upgrade doesn’t allow every activity completion to award Energy; it only opens up the possibility.

The final source of Seraphic Umbral Energy comes after you complete a week’s seasonal story, where returning to the Exo Frame gives you the opportunity to pick up a seasonal Engram, a Resonant Stem, or Energy. Choose wisely, as once you pick up one, the other two become unobtainable.

Activities outside of Heist Battlegrounds are likely to reward significantly less Seraphic Umbral Energy than the Seasonal activity. Still, as some of them can be faster than the Battlegrounds, everything will come out in the wash. For the first week, you’ll want to farm up as much Energy as you can so when you unlock the ability to focus Seasonal weapons, you can grind not for materials but instead for the best weapons on offer.