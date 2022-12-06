Exo Frame Modules will be how you upgrade the Exo unit you will use in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. These upgrades are going to be instrumental in providing you with more rewards, bonuses, and additional loot as you progress through the game over the next few weeks. However, because of how critical these items will be, you won’t unlock Exo Frame Modules often. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Exo Frame Modules in Destiny 2.

Where to find Exo Frame Modules in Destiny 2

The Exo Frame Modules are rare rewards for completing various tasks in the Season of the Seraph. One of the best ways to unlock them is by completing the different Seasonal Challenges you find every week in Season of the Seraph. For example, on the first week of the season, you can visit your Quest Tab to find the Seasonal Challenges, which are available at the start of every week. However, if you complete them all before the second week, you must wait until the next Tuesday reset in Destiny 2 for the next series to appear.

You must work through the More Than a Weapon quest for the first week and then complete at least one Heist Battleground playlist or on the Legend mode. You will also need to unlock Seraph Chests available during the Heist Battleground activities, which is how you earn some of the best loot in the game. This requirement also asks you to complete Powerful Hive that you encounter in Destiny 2, and you will need to defeat at least 50 of them to unlock one of the Exo Frame Modules.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure to check back to the Seasonal Challenges for the Season of the Seraph to learn what you need to do next to unlock your next Exo Frame Module.