Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 will be one of the major currencies you’ll be unlocking as you progress through the Season of the Seraph. It will be a reward that you need to go through many activities and earn some of the best loot through the Battleground Heist activities. Unfortunately, grabbing enough of it will take time. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2.

Where to find Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2

Whenever you complete any of the major activities or playlists in Destiny 2, Seraph Key Codes are among one of the many rewards you’ll receive each time this happens. Likely one of the first times you receive this currency is when you complete the Battleground Heist on the Moon, which is one of the several activities you can earn it. However, you won’t make as much as you do the first time you do it, so expect to repeat this activity multiple times to earn enough to unlock additional chests at the end.

Another way you can earn Seraph Key Codes is by playing through the Crucible or Gambit matches, Vanguard Strikes, or by working on patrols. Before working on any of these activities, we highly recommend you stop by the respective vendor to pick up any bounties that will provide you with more experience points and rewards.

If you’re looking for some of the quickest activities to complete in Destiny 2, Vanguard Strikes are typically the best way to acquire these rewards. We highly recommend going out of your way to work through them with your preferred Destiny 2 fireteams or picking them up with random players.