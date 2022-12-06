How to unlock Seraph Chests in Destiny 2

For those keen to earn more rewards during Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph, the Seraph Chests are one of the best ways to get more loot upon completing the Heist Battlegrounds. These are the playlist activity you will be working on throughout the season as you attempt to rebuild the Rasputin Warmind alongside Ana, Osiris, and Clovis. The chests do have a few requirements, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Seraph Chests in Destiny 2.

How Seraph Chests work in Destiny 2

The Seraph Chests are a reward you can earn at the end of a Heist Battleground quest in Destiny 2. You must select the Heist Battleground quest in the H.E.L.M to receive a chest at the end of the activity.

Related: How to get Resonate Stem in Destiny 2

These only unlock if you have enough Seraph Key Codes, a special currency you’ll earn through the Season of the Seraph. You need at least 500 Seraph Key Codes to unlock these chests, and the only way you can earn those codes is by completing the various activities in Destiny 2, such as Vanguard Strikes, Crucible or Gambit quests, or by completing smaller patrols and activities as you play through the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have enough, fire up the Heist Battleground activity with a small group of Destiny 2 friends, or jump into it with other random players. You must reach the end of this activity and interact with the chest in the final room to receive the additional loot and spend your key codes on the item. If you don’t have the required 500 Key Codes to unlock this chest, you’re better off working through the other activities in Destiny 2 to earn more Seraph Key Codes. Completing one of the activities at least once a week will earn you a large amount, and repeatedly returning to an activity provides you with less.