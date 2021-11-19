How to get shiny starter Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several you can catch throughout your adventure for those searching for some of the rarest Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Some players might be after the rarest of all Pokémon versions, which are shiny versions of Pokémon. Shiny versions are types of Pokémon that have a unique coloring to them and a distinct shine to their appearance. Here’s what you need to know about getting shiny starter Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll have the chance to select your starter Pokémon right before you move up into the Lakefront are with your rival. Therefore, before entering this area, we highly recommend saving your game in the options menu. Once you’ve saved the game, proceed to the Lakefront area and through the cutscene where you and your rival are ambushed by Starly. During that cutscene, you’ll choose the starter you want to go with.

When you see that the Pokémon you don’t have isn’t shiny, shut down the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl application, and start it over. You’ll be able to restart the game right before the cutscene and try again. You can try this as many times as you need to do this to see if the Pokémon you’re looking to acquire is a shiny version.

Shiny Pokémon are tough to capture, so it may take you several tries to go through this process before things work in your favor.