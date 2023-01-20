How to get Skill Points (SP) in Fire Emblem Engage

Each character in Fire Emblem Engage can earn Skill Points. These are critical to building up your team as you progress through the story, and there are only specific ways to do this. You need Skill Points to equip unique skills to your characters, giving them passive abilities that make them stronger during combat. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Skill Points in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to give Skill Points to your party members in Fire Emblem Engage

There are two ways a character can earn Skill Points. The first is by having them wear one of the few Emblem Rings. You can only acquire a handful of them as you progress through the game, but the further you go into the story, the more you add to your collection. These powerful rings allow your characters to use the ability, Engage, where they can transform into a supercharged unit, granting them powerful abilities and increasing their stats.

The second and more common way for nearly every party member to earn Skill Points is through the Bond Rings. Bond Rings are not as powerful as Emblem Rings, and they feature minor characters that appeared in the Emblem Rings story. You can unlock Bond Rings by visiting the Ring Chamber in Somniel and spending Bond Fragments to craft these rings. Each ring costs 100 Bond Fragments, and you also have the option to meld duplicate rings together to make a more powerful version.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the ring you want to use, make sure your character is wearing that ring, and they have a chance to use it in combat. A character needs to be wearing one of these rings, which means you need to craft as many Bond Rings as possible to ensure every party receives a bonus for their most critical skills.