How to get Skull of Dire Ahamkara in Destiny 2

Skull of Dire Ahamkara is an exotic Warlock helmet that has made its way to Destiny 2 from its previous iteration. Much like other exotic gears in the game, acquiring the Skull of Dire Ahamkara can be a hassle since there is no guaranteed way of doing so. However, there are a few events can reward you with the exotic helmet as a potential drop.

Exotics can be earned through Exotic Engrams and will generally be your best bet to obtain Skull of Dire Ahamkara. Call to Arms, Clan XP, Crucible, Flashpoint, Nightfall, and Vanguard Strike Playlist. Remember that even though you’ll get a reward each time for clearing any event, the drop for Skull of Dire Ahamkara is not guaranteed. Hence, you’ll likely have to grind for the gear.

Apart from the events mentioned above, you can also buy Skull of Dire Ahamkara from Xur. However, he only appears sporadically, and the items he sells change constantly.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara reduces the damage you receive while using your Nova Bomb. Furthermore, any kills you get using Nova Bomb grants Super Energy. The helmet provides a base of 31 Intellect, which can go up to 84, and a base of 31 Strength, which can also get to 84. Lastly, it can only be utilized by players level 40 or above.