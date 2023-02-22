Small Kemono Membrane is a crafting material that can drop from small Kemono creatures in Wild Hearts. Each creature in Wild Hearts has two sets of items each can offer players. One item can only be earned if you pet the creature, and the other is if you hunt and carve the creature. These items are vital as you need them to augment your armor and weapon upgrades. This guide will explain how to get Small Kemono Membrane in Wild Hearts.

Related: Should you pet or slay Kemono in Wild Hearts? Answered

Where to find Small Kemono Membrane in Wild Hearts

Small Kemono Membrane is a high-tier exclusive reward that can only be found in Chapter 3 or Chapter 4 of Wild Hearts’ open-world locations. As mentioned earlier, you must hunt and carve a small Kemono to earn this obscure crafting upgrade. To begin your hunt, you must know whom to target, and this resource can drop from a handful of animals. We highly suggest targeting the Noblegrass Hound for this farm, although it also drops from Sporetail Pups and Ragetail Pups.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To farm this item, we recommend that you fast-travel to Akikure Canyon, which is located in Chapter 4. You can select this location from the Main Map screen. This region is home to both Noblegrass Hounds and Sporetail Pups. The map below will show you each creature. The rectangle belongs to Noblegrass Hounds, and the two circles indicate the location of Sporetail Pups.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We suggest you fast-travel to this location and head to the marked areas above. Slay and collect Small Kemono Membrane, then fast travel back to Minato. Once you head back to town, fast travel right back as that will make these creatures spawn, and you can continue the loop.

Continue farming these materials for a steady supply of upgrade materials, and if you need some gold, you can sell these at the Treasury to earn a nice pot of gold for your hunting efforts.