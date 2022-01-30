How to get Sneasler as a rideable Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Sneasler is the go-to Pokémon when you want to climb mountains. Its sharp claws allow it to scale mountains with ease even while carrying you on its back. Luckily, Sneasler is easy to obtain. Here is how you get Sneasler in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to get Sneasler

Screenshot by Gamepur

You unlock Sneasler as part of the main story for Pokémon Legends. You will have to wait until you reach the Coronet Highlands. Progress through the main story of the game, following Ingo through the highlands until you come to a large mountainside. He will offer to battle you. Proceed with the battle and succeed.

Ingo has three Pokémon that he uses. First up will be Machoke. His second and third Pokémon are Gliscor and Tangela. Have a psychic-type, ice or water-type, and a fire-type to deal with his Pokémon. After the fight, Ingo will summon Sneasler. Sneasler will become rideable after that.

Sneasler abilities

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sneasler is able to climb up large cliffs with ease. To summon Sneasler, use the left or right buttons on the D-Pad to bring up Sneasler’s symbol and press the + button to summon it. You can also summon Sneasler by walking up to a large cliff and pressing the A button. While in control of Sneasler, you can grab items like Crunchy Salt off cliffsides. Sneasler will automatically start climbing a cliff if you walk up to one and will also climb trees if you walk up to a tree.