How to get “Sorry, Timmie!” Daily Commission and achievement in Genshin Impact

Timmie is an infamous NPC in Genshin Impact, popularized by the community for his annoying tendency to get mad at you for killing his pigeons. (I need my Sweet Madame’s, Timmie!) Timmie is tied up with a very special Daily Commission where he wants you to make up with his precious avians. But since we all hate Timmie, there’s something else you can do instead.

To get the “Sorry, Timmie!” daily commission and achievement, you first need to unlock the Pigeon, Duck, and Child Commission. This is completely random and there’s nothing you can do to increase your chances of getting this quest. (I hadn’t killed Timmie’s pigeons in a while, so that’s not a trigger, in case you were wondering.)

Here’s what you need to do for this commission:

Talk to Timmie and give him three wheat.

Take the wheat and head down to this location:

Screenshot by Gamepur

While normally, you’re supposed to just feed the ducks, you can opt to kill the ducks instead. Pull out a bow character, and fire away.

Timmie will get a little shaken up at the fact that you killed the birds he wanted you to feed. (When does he not?) You’ll get 10 Primogems and other rewards after Timmie starts sobbing, leaving you feeling either guilty or gleeful.

Here’s the twist: the next day, you’ll actually have to apologize to Timmie in the “Sorry, Timmie!” daily commission. If you did as Timmie asked, you wouldn’t get this special quest. (So even if you feel bad for Timmie, it’s worth doing for the achievement alone.) Fun fact, if you talk to Timmie before you do the commission, he’ll have some special dialogue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The “Sorry, Timmie!” commission begins right outside the Mondstadt Cathedral. Locate the NPC Grace, where she berates you for scarring Timmie. She beckons you to find a way to apologize to Timmie.

Screenshot by Gamepur

She’ll insist you make Timmie’s favorite food: Mondstadt Hash Brown with Philameno Mushrooms. You’ll need to find 3 Philameno Mushrooms to make some of the food for Timmie. Return with the Mushrooms and hand them to Grace.

After receiving the dish, head to Timmie and begrudgingly hand it over. Timmie doesn’t exactly forgive you, but he’ll accept the dish and leave it at that. You’ll receive the achievement: Taking Responsibility for your Actions at the completion of this quest.