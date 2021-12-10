How to get Squirrel Emperor minion in Final Fantasy XIV

The many minions you can add to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV can be acquired all over the game. The way you go about this varies for each minion, meaning you’ll have to explore various pieces of content to find them. The Squirrel Emperor is a limited-time minion that you can only get during a specific time in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Squirrel Emperor minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way you can add the Squirrel Emperor minion to your collection is to participate in the Starlight Celebration 2021 event. From December 16 to 31, it will be happening with a quest in Old Gridania. You’ll need to speak with Amh Garanjy at coordinates (X:10.2, Y:9.4) to get started.

Participating in the seasonal event and completing the various tasks associated with it gives you the chance to unlock the Squirrel Emperor minion, making its debut alongside the Wind-up Rudy minion. Both of these are available during the two-week event, but once January 1, 2022 rolls around, both of them will disappear from the game, and you’ll have to wait until next year to grab them again. The previous Starlight Celebration rewards will be available on the Seasonal Shop.