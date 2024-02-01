How to Get Standard Refinium in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

The weapon upgrade cap is making me regret choosing the Normal difficulty in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. But whether I like it or not, I must get as much Standard Refinium as humanly possible.

Many of the mechanics in Granblue Fantasy: Relink are quite innovative: hiring new crewmates, switching characters before fights, and saving through a crystal. Wait, I think that one’s actually been taken for about four decades. However, if there is one feature that made me raise my eyebrows, it’s the weapon upgrade mechanic.

For absolutely no reason, your weapon upgrading materials will stop working until you uncap the weapon’s upgrade level limit. So, if you’ve reached level 10 on a weapon, you’ll need to use Standard Refinium to upgrade it from 11 to 30. Because of this, players will need plenty of Standard Refinium in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and in this guide, I’ll show you how you can farm it.

How to Farm Standard Refinium in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

There are three ways to obtain Standard Refinium in Granblue Fantasy: Relink: by opening gold chests, completing side quests, and clearing Boss Counter Quests that reward this item.

The least reliable way to get Standard Refinium is through gold chests. There are a scarce number of these in each chapter, and even if you open them all, there is no guarantee that you’ll find Refinium inside it.

The absolute best way to farm Standard Refinium in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is to complete Boss Counter Quests that list it as a reward. You can complete these as many times as you wish, meaning you’ll earn one Standard Refinium each time the quest is cleared. The earliest Boss Counter Quest you can complete in exchange for Standard Refinium is Worried About Papa in Sundappled Grove.

To check the rewards for a Counter Quest, you need to move the right analog stick to the right to head to the page and switch from the current view to the rewards view. Just check all the quests you currently have available in your Counter Quest log and keep an eye on the bottom right corner to see if the Standard Refinium icon shows up.

The second-best alternative is to complete sidequests that reward Standard Refinium in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Since side quests are a one-time thing, meaning they can’t be repeated, you won’t be able to farm the item this way. However, there are several side quests that reward this item, so keep an eye out for them.