How to get Thavnairian Onions in Final Fantasy XIV

Thavnairian onions are a vital vegetable that you’ll need to acquire in Final Fantasy XIV. You’re going to be using it to level up your Chocobo past level 10 once they reach this point, to reach level 20. While they don’t reach a high level, they can be useful to use in the open world if you need a little extra help. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you can get Thavnairian Onions in Final Fantasy XIV and how to use them.

There are two ways to obtain Thavnairian Onions: You can do so through quest rewards or by growing them.

Thavnairian onions as quest rewards

Two quests award Thavnairian onions:

Landing a Stable Job: After completing the Level 50 Main Scenario Quest, ‘The Better Half,’ it unlocks an Ishgardian sidequest called Landing A Stable Job. Pick it up in The Jeweled Crozier at coordinate (X: 6, Y:9), from Mathye.

A Hunter’s True Nature: This quest has a few pre-requisites. You’ll need to have completed three sidequests in the Dravanian Forelands: ‘Pest Control,’ ‘A Step in the Right Direction,’ and ‘Garbage Duty.’ Once you’ve done those three, visit Hervoix in Tailfeather (X: 32, Y:23) to pick this quest up and get your onion.

Growing Thavnairian onions

Growing Thavnairian onions is a labor of love that can take weeks. You’ll need to grow them from Thavnairian onion seeds that you can buy from your server’s marketboard, or crossbreed them with other plants to grab the seeds. Thavnairian onion seeds take 10 days to grow. If you crossbreed to get the seeds, expect to spend an extra five to six days waiting for your crosses to sprout.

The easiest method we’ve found is as follows:

Cross-breed Krakka Root and Mirror Apple to get Curiel Root.

Cross-breed Almonds and Mandrakes to get Nymeia Lillies.

Then, cross-breed the Curiel Root and Nymeia Lillies to have a chance of getting Thavnairian onion seeds.

Plant your onion seeds

Several other potential crossbreeds will yield Thavnairian onion seeds listed on the FFXIV Gardening site.

Using Thavnairian onions

Once your choco-buddy hits level 10, they stop gaining experience points. Feed your Chocobo a Tavnairian onion while it’s stabled or in the open world, and they’ll be able to gain the experience points needed to hit level 11.