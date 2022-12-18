How to get the All Might pickaxe in Fortnite

The All Might pickaxe is a harvesting tool in Fortnite, released as part of the game’s tie-in with the hot manga and anime, My Hero Academia. The official name of the All Might pickaxe is All Smite. It’s an Uncommon (green) harvesting tool that looks like a pickaxe, or maybe a hammer, designed to look like All Might’s blue, red, white, and yellow superhero unitard, with two stick-up bits at the top that look like his hair. It’s not a weapon that’s ever appeared in the manga or anime, but it definitely wouldn’t look out of place.

How to unlock the All Might pickaxe in Fortnite

The All Might pickaxe, All Smite, might be the most awesome looking for the four My Hero Academia harvesting tools in Fortnite, but it’s actually the cheapest, at 500 V-Bucks if you buy it on its own. Or alternatively, you can get it as part of the All Might Bundle, which is 2,200 V-Bucks for a limited time only, and 2,800 V-Bucks otherwise. Note that the All Smite harvesting tool is not included in the Class 1-A Gear Bundle, which includes the other three My Hero Academia harvesting tools, or with the All Might outfit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you buy the All Smite harvesting tool on its own, then that really is all you get: the All Might pickaxe with no additional extras. Still, if all you want to do is smile while you smash, then it’s a great deal for 500 V-Bucks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The All Might Bundle, on the other hand, comes with a bunch of other stuff besides the All Smite harvesting tool. The All Might outfit, the Principal Nezu back bling, the All Might’s Transform built-in emote, and the Symbol of Peace emote are all also included. It makes a lot of sense to get this bundle if you want the All Smite harvesting tool, given that it’s designed to match the All Might outfit perfectly.