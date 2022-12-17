How to get the Izuku Midoriya (Deku) skin in Fortnite

Izuku Midoriya is one of the four characters from My Hero Academia currently debuting in Fortnite, along with Ochaco Uraraka, All Might, and Katsuki Bakugo. Izuku Midoriya is a hero among heroes in My Hero Academia, and is a powerful all-rounder with pretty much every enhanced ability a superhero could ask for. In Fortnite he’s effectively just the same as any other character, of course, but his outfit looks pretty frickin’ cool.

How to unlock the Izuku Midoriya (Deku) skin in Fortnite

There are four My Hero Academia skins available in the Fortnite Item Shop, and Izuku Midoriya is one of them. It’s available as part of the Class 1-A Bundle or, if you just want Izuku Midoriya, and aren’t interested in any other My Hero Academia characters, you can buy it individually. The Class 1-A Bundle costs 4,600 V-Bucks, although is available for 2,800 V-Bucks for a limited time, and the individual skin costs 1,600 V-Bucks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Buy the Class 1-A Bundle, and you get the Izuku Midoriya skin, and much more besides. The bundle also includes skins for Ochaco Uraraka and Katsuki Bakugo (but not All Might), the All Might Collectible back bling, the Grenade Backpack back bling, the Uravity Booster back bling, and the Izuku’s Quirk built-in emote, which allows you to switch back and forth between the Izuku Midoriya style and the Full Cowl style.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Izuku Midoriya skin individual purchase also includes additional items, namely Izuku Midoriya’s All Might Collectible and hisIzuku’s Quirk built-in emote. So you can swap between styles, and see the All Might Collectible strike a pose when you get an elimination.

My Hero Academia fans have a lot to entertain them in Fortnite. More My Hero Academia items can be unlocked by completing the eight My Hero Academia quests. And the Deku’s Smash item can be found in-game in All Might Supply Drops and My Hero Academia Vending Machines.