How to get the All Seeing Eye in GPO Grand Piece Online

Many Roblox games draw inspiration from the popular manga and anime series One Piece. Grand Piece Online represents one of the most popular anime experiences on Roblox. Players can obtain Devil Fruits and other powerful items, then use them for their own gain or as currency to trade with other players. One of the most coveted items in the game is the All Seeing Eye — a mythical neck accessory item with some interesting abilities. Here’s how to get the All Seeing Eye in Roblox Grand Piece Online.

How to obtain the All Seeing Eye in Roblox Grand Piece Online

There are two ways to get the All Seein Eye in Grand Piece Online, both of which involve trading of some sort. You can get the All Seeing Eye from the Grand Piece Online store by pressing M and browsing the shop until you find it. However, this item costs 20.000 Robux, which is a pretty hefty price tag.

The other way to get it is to trade with another player who has it. The All Seeing Eye is a very lucrative item, so it’s very likely that anyone wishing to trade it away is going to ask for something very valuable in return.

What are the powers of the All Seeing Eye?

The All Seeing Eye necklace is an item of Mythical quality, even though it provides no stats by itself. Instead, it grants the wearer the following powers: