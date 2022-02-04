How to get the Anderson Paak skin in Fortnite

If you’re just as excited as we are to see that the R&B Duo Silk Sonic is landing on the island in Fortnite, then you’re likely wondering how to unlock one half of the duo Anderson .Paak. And if you’re desperate to enter the Winner’s Circle with Anderson .Paak, we’re here to help you find out how you can play as him in Fortnite.

When can I buy Anderson .Paak in Fortnite

You can purchase Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and the Silk Sonic bundle in the Fortnite V-Bucks store on Feb 10 at 7 PM ET. Anderson .Paak comes with numerous styles which are reactive in game, as well as the Sonic Snare Back Bling. Anderson .Paak will likely cost 1500 V-Bucks on his own or as part of a Sonic Silk bundle, including Bruno Mars for 2500 (or more) V-Bucks if you want to save on the full set.

How can I unlock Anderson .Paak early in Fortnite

If you’re impatient and want to play as one (or both) of the Silk Sonic duo early, you have the opportunity to unlock the full bundle by competing in the Silk Sonic Cup, which starts on February 7. Players will need to find their specific region’s timings by heading to the Compete tab in Fortnite.

If you haven’t played a Fortnite competitive cup before, you earn points based on your final position in each match, up to 10 matches. You also earn one point per elimination. Players who place high up in their region’s final rankings will unlock the Silk Sonic bundle early, while players earning at least eight points will unlock the Silk Sonic Spray.

It’s great to have the option to compete and earn the Silk Sonic bundle for free, but regardless, all players have the option to purchase the skins on February 10 in the V-Bucks store.