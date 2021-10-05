How to get the Antibiotics recipe in Fallout 76

Antibiotics are one of the few items you can use to cure the many diseases you can contract in Fallout 76. These items are also uncommon to come by. When it comes to curing diseases these items are the best. That’s why it’s important to have the recipe to craft them.

Antibiotics recipe components

Before you can craft antibiotics, you will need to collect a few materials. Keep in mind that you will also need to have the Pharmacist perk at level three to craft antibiotics. You will need the following materials:

Three antiseptic

One blood pack

Two disease cures

Two purified water

One Stimpak

Antiseptic can be found in cleaners and industrial solvents. These can be found in many places and give the most antiseptic when scrapped. Blood packs, disease cures, and Stimpaks can be found by searching mirrors and first aid kits. They can also be found when searching medical bags. Purified water is the easiest item to come by and can be found simply by building a water purifier in your C.A.M.P.

Antibiotics recipe location

There are a few ways you can obtain the antibiotics recipe for free. First, you can obtain the recipe as a reward for completing the Personal Matters and Earth Mover quests. The chance of receiving this reward is low. The recipe can also be found in any mirror across the map. The most effective way to obtain the recipe is to farm daily quests and event missions in the Ash Heap. This area is located in the southern section of the map.

If you are willing to pay for the recipe, you can find it by visiting the MODUS Medical Terminals in Whitespring Bunker. This area is unlocked later in the main campaign. There are also random encounters that can happen at your C.A.M.P. where traders can come to visit. These traders can sometimes be carrying the recipe.