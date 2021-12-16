How to get the Avalanche machine gun and best PVP and PVE God Rolls in Destiny 2

With the arrival of the annual Dawning event, the return of some winter-themed weapons are coming along with it. One of these weapons is the Avalanche LMG, the second LMG ever introduced into Destiny 2 and an interesting choice for PvE activities. It comes with traits that are fantastic for both sustained boss damage and mass minor enemy clearing. While there are certainly better choices, Avalanche is worth farming for, even though it might take up a vault spot.

In PvP, Avalanche is an excellent choice if you’re looking to run an LMG as your power weapon. While you won’t always have power ammo, using an LMG is great for trying to spread out as many kills with your ammo as possible. Avalanche comes with the typically desired PvP perks and really shines when used a little more passively.

How to get Avalanche

Avalanche is one of the several weapons that are only obtainable during the annual Dawning event. That being said, getting one is quite easy if you plan on playing the Dawning event activities. Avalanche is obtainable from A Gift in Return packages you obtain when gifting cookies to the various different vendors.

Avalanche Stats

Impact: 41

Range: 55

Stability: 46

Handling: 34

Reload Speed 60

Rounds Per Minute: 450

Magazine: 57

PvE God Roll

Sight: SLO-12 Post

Magazine: Appended Mag / Extended Mag

Perk 1: Subsistence / Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon / Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll