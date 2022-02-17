Introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Ball Guy has become a favorite mascot for players and has been seen in various Pokémon media outlets and advertising. Now, in Pokémon Go, you have the chance to add the Ball Guy outfit to your avatar collection, and you can wear his iconic outfit. You’ll be able to show it off right before a battle or wear it while attending a Gym Raid. In this guide, we detail how to get the Ball Guy Costume avatar items in Pokémon Go.

You can find the Ball Guy Costume available in Pokémon Go once the event begins in your local timezone, the Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally. The event is a way for players to prepare for the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event, where players will be attempting to catch a massive number of Pokémon during the event, including several legendary ones. The event begins on February 18 at 10 AM in your local timezone.

Once the event starts, head over to the Pokémon Go store to pick it up for your avatar to wear and show off to your friends. After purchasing them, you can equip them to your avatar to show them off at any time.