The Bluefeather Lynx mount is one of several being added to Final Fantasy XIV. It was released in the Newfound Adventure 6.1 update, which means you’ll need to have completed all of the Main Scenario Quests (MSQ) for the Endwalker expansion to find it. Gaining access to this mount will be challenging, and we recommend bringing plenty of friends with you. This guide covers how to get the Bluefeather Lynx mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way you’ll be able to earn this mount is by completing The Minstrels’ Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria. The Minstrels’ Ballard was added alongside the Newfound Adventure 6.1 update. If you want to unlock this, you’ll need to complete the entirety of the Endwalker expansion’s MSQs. Once you’ve done all of those, you can speak with the Wandering Minstrel, whom you can find at coordinates (X:12.7, Y:14.2) in Old Sharlayan.

Although you can unlock this dungeon, you’ll need to ensure your character has an average item level of 580. If you do not meet this requirement, you’re better off farming better armor pieces. The best way to reach this average item level is to work your way through Asphodelos raids, or you can buy them on your data center’s market board. However, these item pieces might be costly, so you’ll want to use the market board sparingly to reach an average item level of 580.

Once you reach this item level, it all comes down to completing The Minstrels’ Ballard: Endsinger’s Aria and hoping the Bluefeather Lynx mount drops, and you can win it.