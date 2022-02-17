How to get the Boomstick shotgun in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

There are guns in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, but there are very, very few of them. To get the Boomstick shotgun in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you first need to complete the Observatory story quest. Once you’ve done that, go down to the lower deck of the PK Floating Fortress and follow the signs to the Craftmaster. You can buy the Boomstick blueprint from the PK Floating Fortress Craftmaster for 400 Old World Money. The Craftmaster can also upgrade the Boomstick blueprint for you if you have enough Infected Trophies and Old World Money.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the Boomstick shotgun, you’ll need 100 scraps. You can buy these from Craftmasters or find them all over Villedor. The Boomstick shotgun is not technically a weapon, rather it’s an accessory, so you equip it and use it like a throwing knife, decoy, or molotov cocktail. This also means that it’s expendable, so once you’ve used the few shots it has, you have to build a new one.

Related: How to get the The Left Finger of gloVa blueprint in Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Finger gun Easter egg

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Boomstick shotgun is useful against lone, large enemies, because of the huge amount of damage it inflicts per shot. Against swarms of Infected or Bandits, it’s not the best choice as you’ll use it up quickly, and new Boomsticks cost a lot of scraps.