If you’re hunting down any of the mounts added to Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, many of them are going to be tied up in the dungeons and endgame content. A notable mount many are looking for is the Calydontis mount. While a bit wild, the mount is a suitable companion to take with you on your adventures. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Calydontis mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

You’ll be able to do this by receiving one Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation, which you can do by having the Wondrous Tails unlocked and repeating previous Duties from Final Fantasy XIV. You can open the Wondrous Tails by completing the Keeping Up with the Aliaphos quest by speaking to an Unctuous Adventurer in Idyllshire at coordinates (X:7.0, Y:5.9). It’s a speedy quest. You’ll receive a new journal from Khloe every Tuesday.

You’ll be able to receive one Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation each week by completing three lines in the journal. In addition, you can refer to the journal to see what lines you need to complete and what Duties you need to work through.

After you have a certificate, return to Khloe and exchange her for one of her gold certificates, and the Calydontis Horn will be yours.