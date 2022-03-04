How to get the Carja’s Bane legendary bow in Horizon Forbidden West

As you might expect, legendary grade weapons in Horizon Forbidden West is the most wanted and sought after weapons I’m the game. With that in mind, if you prefer using warrior bows, you are going to want to find the Carja’s Bane, which is the best in its class. Here is how to get it.

To get the Carja’s Bane legendary Warrior bow in Horizon Forbidden West, you need to finish first in all four Gauntlet Runs. Gauntlet Runs are races Aloy takes part in that has her riding on a mount while fighting off other racers. While using your bow to slow others down, you will need to recover from others’ shots and grab Blaze to give your mount a speed boost.

You can find the Gauntlet Runs in Dry Yearn, Cliffs of the Cry, Bonewhite Tear, and The Stillsands. Upon winning at The Stillsands, a chest with the bow will appear in front of you.

The Carja’s Bane is a mobile bow that is great to use when you are close to enemies. It can have up to five coils after upgrading, and gives boosts to your ability damage, corrosive damage, knockdown, and melee follow-ups. It can use light and fire arrows.