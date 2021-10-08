How to get the Child of the Elder God achievement/trophy in Alan Wake Remastered

The Child of the Elder God achievement and trophy description for Alan Wake Remastered simply reads “Rock’n’rolleeed!”. To put it more simply, you need to survive an onslaught of Taken while on-stage without dropping to a low health state. A low health state refers to when the screen turns grey.

The stage in question is a fixed encounter along the critical path. Players will come across it in the game’s fourth episode. A cinematic plays during which Barry escapes being killed by a Taken thanks to an unexpected pyrotechnics display that set off at the right moment. After this cinematic, the acheivement hunt begins.

Being aware of your surroundings

The center of the stage is going to have a ton of flares and flashbangs. Naturally, this overlooks the first group of enemies heading your way, which might distract you from the rest of your survival tools. Before doing anything else, grab the heavy-duty lantern sitting atop a stand on the left-hand side of the stage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keeping stock of the rest of the surroundings, the stand on the opposite side of the stage has revolver ammo, shotgun ammo, and a shotgun. Considering the nature of this encounter, we recommend the shotgun over the hunting rifle for Taken that manage to sneak on-stage unknowingly.

There are also two emergency stations behind the player spawn, housing ammo for the revolver, hunting rifle, and shotgun in addition to batteries.

Surviving the onslaught

Now that you know what you have access to, the act of surviving shouldn’t be difficult. With that said, there are a few tips that will make this experience less stressful.

Don’t keep your gaze aimed at the stage’s center because Taken periodically come in from the left or right sides. These sneaky Taken will more than likely by your biggest hurdle. Keep rotating the camera while running around the stage to ensure you don’t get caught by surprise. Furthermore, you don’t need to worry about surviving a long, uphill battle. This encounter has two checkpoints beyond the starting checkpoint. Reaching a low health state or even dying won’t negate your ability to net the achievement. You can restart from the checkpoint without consequence.

At the first checkpoint, Barry will activate a spotlight. After reaching this first checkpoint, a group of Taken will spawn in the field ahead. Don’t panic by throwing a flashbang or using the flare gun. Barry will activate some pyrotechnics that wipes out most of them.

That first checkpoint appears after all the enemies from that wave have been eliminated. The second checkpoint, however, shows up even with enemies on-screen. Walk into the spotlight to activate this checkpoint and despawn the Taken.

At this final stretch, a huge group of Taken will begin their march from the stage’s front-view. Don’t let this distract you as a second Taken sneaks in from the right side of the stage shortly after the second checkpoint. Take it out before eliminating the last group with a flashbang or flare gun.

Congratulations! You have now unlocked the Child of the Elder God achievement/trophy.