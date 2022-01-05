You can add multiple decorations and items to your home in Final Fantasy XIV. How they fit into a house is up to you, giving you plenty of creativity to welcome your guests and relax with your friends. A notable item added to the game for the 6.05 patch was the Coldbare Tree, a barren tree that needs a proper garden. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Coldbare Tree in Final Fantasy XIV.

Thankfully, you won’t have to complete a hectic dungeon, hunt it down in a Treasure Map, or turn in any special tokens to receive it. Instead, all you have to do is locate the correct NPCs to sell you the item, and you can purchase it using Gil. These are all NPC locations you can visit to buy a Coldbare Tree.

Empyreum (X:10.2, Y:11.9)

Mist (X:10.8, Y:11.5)

Shirogane (X:10.0, Y:11.9)

The Goblet (X:11.4, Y:9.4)

The Lavender Beds (X:11.7, Y:8.3)

When visiting any of these locations, speak with the Housing Merchant or the Junkmonger to purchase the item. You should be able to find it on their vendor for 7,500 Gil, and you can purchase multiple of them. This is an outdoor furnishing item, so you will not be able to place it directly inside of your home, but it can be added to your garden outside.