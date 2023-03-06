How to get the Cornbread Marker in Find the Markers

Not to be mistaken for the purple-colored Marker Cornbread in Roblox Find the Markers, the Cornbread Marker is an Extreme-difficulty collectible that is not obtainable in the base game but instead found in Find the Cornbreads. While this odd collab might confuse players, they can think of the search for the Marker Cornbread as looking for a super secret area within Find the Markers, separate from the main biomes. After all, Find the Cornbreads offers almost identical gameplay to Find the Markers, so most players should feel right at home while hunting for this collaborative collectible.

Related: How to get the Clover Marker in Find the Markers

Finding the Cornbread Marker in Roblox Find the Cornbreads

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get started on your search for the Cornbread Marker in Roblox Find the Markers, launch Find the Cornbreads. Once you are in the game, your goal will be to find five differently colored square buttons across the world. If you push them in the correct order, a portal to the Cornbread Marker’s location will appear. The first button is the color blue and can be found behind the TV near the player spawn point in the Spawn biome.

The second button you need to push can be found in an obby accessible by jumping on the cornbread across a bridge on a pillar in the Desert biome. Once inside, make your way to the third platform in the obby to find an orange button for the Cornbread Marker in Roblox Find the Markers. Using Shift Lock will make the platforming challenge much more manageable. Next, you are looking for a red button, which can be found on the back-right wall of the Barn in the Savannah biome. The fourth button is green and is located on the back of the hill next to the blue construction site at Spawn. Finally, the fifth yellow button is on the pillar in front of the moai statue in the Desert.

Related: How to get the Lucky Marker in Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Be careful not to push the same button more than once. We made this mistake while finding the buttons and had to redo the entire Roblox puzzle. Once the final yellow button has been pushed, head to the hill with a tree to the left of the Barn. Jump into the blue portal that has appeared to enter a corridor to find the Cornbread Marker of Roblox Find the Markers inside Find the Cornbreads.