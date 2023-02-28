How to get the Sunlight Marker in Find the Markers

Despite its cheery name, the Sunlight Marker in Roblox Find the Markers will bring anything but sunshine to those who attempt to find it. This collectible was added to the Foliage Dungeon back in 2022 as an Extreme Marker and is undoubtedly worthy of its difficulty rating. Not only do you need to know the complex procedure of entering the Washable Kingdom’s Foliage Dungeon, but you also must complete one of the toughest position-perfect platforming challenges in the game.

Related: How to get the Malding Marker in Find the Markers

How to Enter the Foliage Dungeon in Roblox Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

As noted above, the Sunlight Marker is in the Foliage Dungeon, a sub-biome in the Washable Kingdom in Roblox Find the Markers. To enter this dungeon, you must first access the Washable Kingdom by climbing up the invisible ladder atop the clock tower in the Mainland’s Abandoned City. After arriving in Periwinkle Field, you can begin your hunt for the Orbs that activate the entryway to the Foliage Dungeon. Keep in mind that every Orb must be activated in a specific order; otherwise, the entrance will not open.

Periwinkle Field Orb Location in Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Periwinkle Field Orb is the easiest to find, as it is located directly behind the Time Pillars landmark, where you can summon the Time Rune Marker. Starting from the Washable Kingdom’s spawn point, turn around and investigate the world’s edge on the left to find the Purple Orb.

Swamp Orb Location in Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Orb you must find to access the Sunlight Marker’s dungeon in Roblox Find the Markers is in the Swamp, the biome east of the Periwinkle Field that borders the Dragon Cliff in Roblox. Head to the pond in the back-left corner of the Swamp and peer into the water. Drop onto the square platform below and activate the Orange Orb.

Fantasy Forest Orb Location in Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Washable Kingdom’s Spawn and make your way to Fantasy Forest for the Foliage Dungeon’s third Orb. Use the jutting platforms on the cliff wall to ascend to the peak of the Roblox forest’s mountain waterfall. Go past the Waterfall Marker and drop onto the lower shelves on the right to find the Light Blue Orb.

Related: How to get the Fallen Log Marker in Find the Markers

Dragon Cliff Orb Location 1 in Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to the Purple Orb, the Red Orb needed to find the Sunlight Marker in Roblox Find the Markers is moderately easy to find. This fourth Orb can is located near a pile of square-shaped rocks beside the Dragon Cliff.

Market Orb Location in Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth Orb is in the Market, which can be accessed by going down the stairwell marked by the archway west of the Periwinkle Field. Go to the bottom of the staircase and activate the Yellow Orb near the yellow-striped stall.

Castle Keep Orb Location in Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Foliage Dungeon’s sixth Orb in Find the Markers is at the top of one of the Castle Keep’s towers. Accordingly, enter the keep’s interior and turn left to go up the inner staircase. Enter the front-right tower and climb up the scaffolding to the top and activate the White Orb.

Dragon Cliff Orb Location 2 in Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seventh and final Orb for unlocking the Foliage Dungeon is behind the cave entrance of the Dragon Cliff. Follow the ascending slope up the mountain until you reach a rickety bridge with missing planks. The shadow cast by the cliff will make it hard to see where to jump, so aim your Roblox camera downward for more precise jumps. Climb to the upper level and go around the winding path to the cave entryway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, Stand on the stalagmite cluster next to the entrance and leap across the gap to the ledge on the left. Make your way around the burnt tree to find the Dark Blue Orb. You will know that the Foliage Dungeon has opened successfully if the Orb’s light in Roblox does not instantly deactivate after you interact with it.

Related: How to get the Stracciatella Marker in Find the Markers

Finding the Sunlight Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that the Foliage Dungeon is unlocked, you can continue your journey to find the Sunlight Marker in Roblox Find the Markers dropping into the fiery hollow of the Dragon Cliff and going through the green-brick entryway below. Inside the main chamber, go through the green doorway on the left to reach a blue mushroom forest. Eventually, you will find a large pool of water that you can only cross by activating two glowing mushrooms on the path to spawn a simple platforming puzzle in Roblox.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you will arrive at a large blue gateway next to a spiraling blue tree. Use the tree’s stairway-like leaves to climb to the top and jump onto the top of the gate. This next section is the hardest part of the journey, which might require numerous attempts before achieving success. You must step onto the stony ledge to the right of the gate’s inner area and leap across to reach a hidden ladder. After twenty-three tries of trial and error, we managed to grapple the ladder and ascended into a blue cube room, where we finally found the Sunlight Marker in Roblox Find the Markers.