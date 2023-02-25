How to get the Time Rune Marker in Find the Markers

Not to be confused with the Time Marker in Roblox Find the Markers, the Time Rune Marker is a new Extreme collectible added in February 2023. While its Difficulty is notably high, the effort to get this Marker is more time-consuming than challenging. As a result, you do not need to worry about any platforming puzzles or mechanical skill tests. Instead, the Time Rune Marker requires you to go on a treasure hunt in search of Buried Treasure. Specifically, there are six hidden caches that you must discover at different landmarks in the Mainland.

Finding the Time Rune Marker Map in Roblox Find the Markers

To embark on your adventure to get the Time Rune Marker in Roblox Find the Markers, you will need the map that reveals all the Buried Treasure locations where you can find the six Time Relics. While the crude illustrations on this map were of less help to us, you will nevertheless need it to initiate your search. First, head to the Washable Kingdom by climbing the invisible ladder on the clock tower in the Abandoned City. Next, head to the Market on the left and investigate the narrow cranny behind the pink stall to discover the map. You can view it anytime by selecting “Open Map” on the right of the HUD.

Spawn Time Relic Location in Roblox Find the Markers

The first Time Relic for the Time Rune Marker in Roblox Find the Markers can be discovered at Spawn in the Mainland. After returning to Spawn from the Washable Kingdom in Roblox, investigate the alcove corner with a poster of the game’s creator, “MRMARKERMAKER.” Interact with the ground next to the rock in front of the poster to Dig Up the first Buried Treasure. You must then return to the Time Rune Pillars in the Periwinkle Field and place the relic atop one of the six columns. This procedure must be repeated for every Time Relic.

Forest Time Relic Location 1 in Roblox Find the Markers

The next two Time Relics for the Time Rune Marker can be found in the Forest biome of Roblox Find the Markers. From the Spawn, enter the Forest area on the left of the Happy House and continue until you pass a large boulder. Check the northern corner of the pond behind this boulder to find the second Time Relic. Return to Periwinkle Field to place the relic on a pillar.

Forest Time Relic Location 2 in Roblox Find the Markers

The other Time Relic Forest biome location in Roblox Find the Markers is near the rock teleporter on top of a hill. To ascend the shelf, use the nailed boards on the right of the Happy House to climb onto the roof, where you can jump onto the elevated area leading to the rock teleporter. Avoid touching the teleporter and investigate the ground near the ledge overlooking Spawn to Dig Up another Time Relic.

Mountain Time Relic Location in Roblox Find the Markers

For the next Time Rune Marker’s Time Relic, you must head into the cavern of the Mainland’s Mountain in Roblox Find the Markers. Using the boards on the front cliff, climb up into the hollow of the Mountain and go through the entryway. Immediately look to your left and examine the rocky corner beneath a lit lantern to find the fourth Time Relic.

Cave Time Relic Location in Roblox Find the Markers

Next is the Cave Time Relic, which is not located in the Cave but on the top rear of the landmark. Use the rocky shelf on the right of the Cave’s entrance to boost yourself in Roblox onto the top of the stone grotto. Head to the back of the Cave and look for a patch of shiny particles to discover the fifth Time Relic for the Time Rune Marker in Roblox Find the Markers.

Shop Time Relic Location in Roblox Find the Markers

The sixth and final Time Relic for the Time Rune Marker is located in the pool of water in front of “Þe Olde Shope,” a.k.a. the Shop biome in Roblox Find the Markers. Dive into the water and investigate the bottom area directly beneath the center of the wooden bridge to Dig Up the last Buried Treasure.

Unlocking the Time Rune Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The time has come to summon the Time Rune Marker in Roblox Find the Markers back at the pillars in the Periwinkle Field of the Washable Kingdom. After placing all the Time Relics on the columns, you will notice nothing has happened, and the Marker is nowhere to be found. This is because you must go behind the portal gateway to the Mainland and start the device to activate the Time Pillars. The six columns will emit light beams that spawn the Time Rune Marker. You can walk atop these beams to retrieve your well-earned collectible in Roblox.