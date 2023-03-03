Where does The Saw spawn in Blox Fruits

While exploring the vast expanse of the First Sea in Roblox Blox Fruits, you might have occasionally seen a System Message that reads, “The Saw has spawned in the game! You have 15 minutes to kill him and possibly get a rare reward!” Many Marines and Pirates might ignore this message, while adventurers new to the seas might sail from island to island in search of this mysteriously spawned boss. Unless you have the Gamepass boat, navigating the First Sea can be sluggishly tedious, making the search for one NPC within 15 minutes seemingly impossible.

Related: How to get and use Hearts in Blox Fruits

The Saw spawn location in Blox Fruits

Fortunately, The Saw only spawns at one location in the First Sea of Roblox Blox Fruits — Middle Town. As its name suggests, Middle Town is the central hub of many Shop NPCs, such as the Blox Fruit Dealer and Weapon Dealer. It is also the island where The Saw will spawn for 15 minutes, after which he will disappear for the next hour and 15 minutes. Therefore, if you are playing on a server for at least two hours, it is very likely The Saw will appear during your playtime. If you receive the message mentioned above, immediately make your way to Middle Town‘s plaza to face off against this opponent.

Like his location, The Saw’s level is fixed and always remains the same at 100 in Roblox Blox Fruits. However, do not let his level dissuade you from attempting to defeat him, even if you are a low-level Pirate. For instance, we were able to defeat him around Level 30 with a Slingshot. Our strategy was to position ourselves on the plaza’s fountain so that he could not reach us, after which we whittled away his HP with ranged shots. Of course, this process took over 10 minutes, but it serves as a point that lower-leveled can take down this enemy. Once defeated, The Saw has a 10% chance of dropping his signature weapon in Blox Fruits, the Shark Saw.