How to get the CRBR-S wonder weapon for free in Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

With each new map that makes its way into Call of Duty Zombies, fans expect a new and exciting wonder weapon. Something that is powerful and helps make it stand apart from all the other oddball weapons that have made their presence known over the years. In Mauer Der Toten, this takes the form of the CRBR-S (pronounced Cerberus). Here is how you can get the CRBR-S for free in Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

To get a free CRBR-S, you need to first turn on the power, activate the Pack-a-Punch machine, and get Claus the Robot up and running again. When all that has been done, get Claus and go into the Switch Control Room (the room to the right of the Mule Kick machine). Using Claus’ remote, tell him to go right in front of the locker with a zero painted above it. He will punch it open, and you can grab the blacklight inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the blacklight, your normal flashlight will change. Using this, you need to go to three specific rooms and find three sets of numbers. They are two-digit numbers that will be used for opening a safe, so if you cannot remember them, write them down.

A quick note: all three numbers will be random for every match you get into. Also, they will not be in the exact same place each time but will be in the rooms designated below. Look high and low on the walls to find them. Be sure you are using the blacklight; otherwise, you will not see the numbers.

The first number you need is in the Garment Factory. In our game, the number was 23 on the blackboard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second number is in Service Passage. Our number was 05, directly across from the ladder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the last code is in Grocery Store, and ours was 09 on the wall of the shelves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember that your codes will be different from ours and in a different location inside that room. With all three numbers memorized, go to Hotel Room 304 and into the same room that you grabbed the hands to activate Claus. To the right when you enter is a safe. Input the three numbers in their proper dial, and the safe will open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have a hard time telling which dial you’re on, start from zero and count the clicks you make until you get to the right spot. Be careful if playing solo. Zombies will still attack you while you are inputting the codes, so be quick. When the third correct code is input, the safe will open on its own, and you can grab the CRBR-S.