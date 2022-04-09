How to get the Crossbolt Generator in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There is nothing like having a powerful crossbow gun that can easily take down targets both in front of you and around you. The Crossbolt Generator does just that. This weapon’s ability makes the crossbolts in this weapon ricochet off enemies and explode up to three times. This ability can be mixed with skills from some of the classes to get some pretty high damage numbers. First, you need to get your hands on it. Here is how you can get the Crossbolt Generator in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like most legendary items you can find in the Wonderlands, the Crossbolt Generator is considered a world drop item. That means that is able to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like chests, Lucky Dice, bosses, minibosses, and pretty much anything that can drop loot. This can make obtaining this item kind of difficult unless you know where to look. Luckily, there is a boss that drops this weapon pretty frequently.

To farm this weapon, you will need to wait until you reach the point of the game where you can access Tangledrift. Tangledrift becomes available after you start the Walk the Stalk side quest from the magic bean in the Nocean section of the Overworld. Make your way through Tangledrift to the area called “What’s Left of Driftwood.” You will find a portal in this area that takes you to a far-off landmass with a hut on it. Here, you will get the quest called A Small Favor. Complete this side quest to unlock the Kastor, The Normal-Sized Skeleton boss fight. You can farm Kastor to get the Crossbolt Generator, just make sure to raise your Loot Luck up a bit before farming him to increase your chances of getting the weapon.