How to get the crossbow in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

To get the PK Crossbow in Dying Light 2, you have to assign at least four of the seven facilities to the Peacekeepers. When you assign a fourth facility to the Peacekeepers, you’ll be rewarded with the Crossbow Pack, which means the PK Crossbow, as well as various blueprints for Elemental Bolts, will be automatically added to your inventory. If you’ve already assigned four or more facilities to the Survivors, then there’s currently no way you can get the Crossbow Pack without starting a new game from scratch. Sorry, but that’s one of the downsides of Dying Light 2 Stay Human having no manual save system.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The various types of bolts are as follows (and this is how you switch between them):

Crossbow Bolts: These just do regular damage, much like arrows.

Stun Bolts: These briefly immobilize enemies that they hit.

Impact Bolts: These throw enemies through the air. The funniest bolts, by far.

Lacerating Bolts: Make enemies bleed, so that they lose health over time.

Freeze Bolts: Like Stun Bolts, these immobilize and damage enemies, but they also inflict additional damage over time.

Toxic Bolts: Like Lacerating Bolts, these do damage over time, with the added bonus that they also make enemies vomit, which makes them slow and vulnerable. The toxic effect doesn’t work on Infected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: All Peacekeeper and Survivor upgrades in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

You can’t sell the PK Crossbow (although you can drop it), and we haven’t found a Vendor that sells bolts for it, so you have to craft them all yourself. You’ll be needing a lot of scraps and feathers.