How to get the Crucible ornament for Cry Munity in Destiny 2 – Intended Authority

You can earn multiple appearance ornaments from the Cry Munity in Destiny 2. You will need to grab them to complete specific Seasonal Challenges. For the Intended Authority Seasonal Challenge quest, you will need to unlock the Crucible ornament, which means having to play many Crucible matches. This guide covers how to get the Crucible ornament for the Cry Munity in Destiny 2, completing the Intended Authority challenge.

Where to get the Crucible ornament for the Cry Munity in Destiny 2

The Crucible ornament for the Cry Munity is called Intended Authority, the same name for the Seasonal Quest. You can find it by speaking with Lord Shaxx, whom you can find in the Tower. He will be behind the Vault, in the back area. Speak with him, and he will have it on his rewards track. However, you can only receive it if you have Prestige with Lord Shaxx and you’ve unlocked the second tier of rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to reach this level is by consistently playing Crucible matches, or you can also work through Trials of Osiris or Iron Banner matches. These required gameplay modes will increase your reputation with Lord Shaxx. After you’ve prestige with him, you can earn the Intended Authority by reaching rank 16.

You have the entirety of Season of Plunder to complete this challenge, so you don’t need to rush it. Instead, we recommend working your weekly Crucible missions to earn Pinnacle engrams, which only require at least three Crucible matches per week. Couple this with the eight bounties you can complete for Lord Shaxx, and you should have these requirements done before the end of Season of Lost, especially if you participate in Iron Banner or Trials of Osiris matches.