How to get the Dazzler legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dazzle your foes with the power of a well-placed firework. The Dazzler spell creates a projectile that quickly moves around an area creating multiple lines along the way. This projectile can damage a target or group of targets a bunch of times. This spell only comes in the lightning element so it is great to use against wards as well. Here is how you can get the Dazzler legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Unlike most of the legendary items in the game, you won’t be able to get the Dazzler spell until after you have beaten the campaign. Once you are done with the main story, you will unlock the Chaos Chamber inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle. This randomized dungeon is home to many challenging foes, but more importantly, it’s home to a ton of loot. You are only able to get the Dazzler spell from loot sources in the Chaos Chamber. Luckily, there is a way to farm for this legendary spell. You just need to know what you’re doing.

Before you start farming for this legendary item, you will want to raise your Loot Luck stat. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice around the various Wonderlands maps, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that raises the stat. You can also increase your chances of getting legendary items by playing on higher Chaos Levels. You can increase your Chaos Level by completing Chaos Trials in the Chaos Chamber. The key to farming for this legendary spell is to collect as many crystals as you can during your Chaos Chamber run. At the end of every run, you will enter a loot room with rabbit statues. Spend all of your crystals on the spells rabbit statue. This will give you a good chance of obtaining this legendary spell. Keep spending your crystals on this statue during each of your runs and you will get the spell in no time.