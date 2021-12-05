You’ll be hunting down several items, equipment, and unique minions to add to your collection as you work your way through Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. For those hunting down the Diabolos Wings that you can wear on the back of your character, you’ll need to reach a particular vendor and complete a series of quests. In this guide, we detail how to get the Diabolos Wings in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Diabolos Wings are an Endwalker expansion item, so you will need to make sure you’ve purchased this expansion before attempting to find it. Next, you’ll also want to make sure you’ve unlocked The Hunt, which you can do after unlocking The Hunt by progressing through your Grand Company and completing Elite and Dangerous in the Shadowbringers expansion.

Once you’ve done all of that, make your way to Old Sharlayan and head to coordinates (X:11.2, Y:12.). There, you can speak with a Diminutive Gleaner to receive the quest The Hunt for Specimens. You want to follow this series of tasks to unlock hunts in Endwalker. From there, you’ll be able to pick up regular and elite marks from The Hunt board, earning Sacks of Nuts for each one. The regular hunts are available daily, but the elite hunts are only available once per week.

You need to make sure you acquire at least 800 Sacks of Nuts to unlock this item from the Endwalker with specific NPCs. These are where you can find them.

Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.2) – J’lakshai

Radz-at-Han (X:10.5 Y:7.4) – Wilmetta

If you already have at least 800 Sacks of Nuts from completing Hunt quests in Shadowbringers, you can purchase this item immediately after unlocking Hunts in Endwalker.