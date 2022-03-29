How to get the Done and Dusty ornament for Reckless Endangerment in Destiny 2

The weapon ornaments you earn in Destiny 2 modify the appearance of that weapon, giving it a unique look that you can use on your Guardian. The Done and Dusty ornament is for the Reckless Endangerment shotgun, a weapon you can earn by completing various tasks for the many NPCs on the tower. This guide will cover what you need to do to get the Done and Dusty ornament for the Reckless Endangerment in Destiny 2.

The best way you can go about collecting the Done, and Dusty weapon ornament is by completing Crucible matches for Lord Shaxx. You can find them in the tower to the right of Zavalla. You’ll want to visit Lord Shaxx before going through any of the Crucible missions to grab bounties related to this activity, increasing your rank-up levels with him.

Unlocking the Done and Dusty weapon ornament involves quite a bit of RNG, which means you’ll need to work through several of Lord Shaxx’s rank-up rewards. It’s not guaranteed you’ll receive it. Instead, you’ll have to work through Crucible bounties and matches to roll on these rolls until eventually, you receive it. When you do, you can add it to your weapon and unlock the unique appearance, which becomes available on all of your Destiny 2 characters. We recommend working your way through this activity with party members in your fireteam to make the most out of these Crucible matches. The more victories you receive during this activity, the easier it is to rank-up with Lord Shaxx.