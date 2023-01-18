All Oathbound quests in Fortnite and how to complete them

Oathbound quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 can make for one of the best ways to level up, as each completed nets you thousands of XP and possibly some Battle Stars. However, there are also some juicy story plots tucked within each quest, with many hinting at what may come to the battle royale in the future. To ensure you experience everything this questline holds, here are all of the Oathbound quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

All Oathbound quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Since the debut of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Oathbound questline has been divided into different parts that release over the course of several weeks separate. Once a new part is introduced, the older part will be removed from the game — so you better act fast if you want their XP rewards. Currently, the battle royale is hosting Part 2 of the Oathbound questline, with each challenge in it offering 20,000 XP. You can find all the available Oathbound challenges below, along with links to guides that should aid in completing the tougher tasks.

With 11 quests tucked into Part 2, those able to complete this entire saga will earn more than 220,000 XP in total as well as the exclusive Communing with Nature Loading Screen. It is also worth noting the opportunity to unlock these rewards will disappear once Oathbound’s Part 3 questline debuts on January 31 at 9 AM ET.