How to get the Egg Rot Hat in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

To obtain the Egg Rot Hat, you will need to progress to the part of the game where you need to find Adira’s Fear. Travel to the forge section of the Fields, and you can begin your hunt for more collectibles. Here is the location of the Egg Rot Hat.

Egg Rot Hat location

Getting the Egg Rot Hat involves finding three owl statues that are scattered across an area. To make things easier, go to the place you see on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, look around the area for three pedestals where the owl statues will eventually go. Now you just need to find the statues. The first of them can be found by going to the right side of the pedestals. There is a building with rocks in the grassy area behind it. These rocks block off part of the grass that leads to the mountains. Use a bomb to lift them, and the owl statue will be on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second owl statue can be found to the left of the pedestals. Go to the left and find a garden with enemy orbs floating above it. The statue is in the garden. Dispatch of the enemies, and you will be able to take the statue over to the pedestals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Face the pedestals and turn around. You should see a house with a wall missing. It is on the other side of some wheat, brush, and rocks. Run over to the house, and the owl statue will be awaiting inside. This statue is a little trickier to get to the pedestals and sometimes gets stuck on the doorway.