How to get the Enma sword in Roblox Blox Fruits
You can wield Ronoroa Zoro’s coveted sword.
Inspired by the popular anime and manga series One Piece, Blox Fruits is available on the Roblox platform. Much like the main series, there are Devil Fruits and weapons available that possess a lot of power. The Enma sword, which Ronoroa Zoro wields in the One Piece series, is one of the strongest weapons players can use and here is how to acquire it.
How to get the Enma sword
To get the Enma sword or also known as the Yama sword, in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps:
- Interact with the Elite Hunter NPC inside the Castle on the sea. Once done, he will give you the location for the remaining Elite Hunters, which you need to defeat. There are 30 Elite Hunters in total that you need to eliminate.
- After you kill 30 Elite Hunters, head towards the secret temple at the bottom of the waterfall in the Third Sea on Hydra Island. Enter the temple by demolishing its door.
- You will be able to find Enma sword here. However, the sword will be guarded by Guardians, and you must defeat them all to obtain it.
- In case you miss any of the steps mentioned above, you won’t be able to draw the sword even if you reach its location.