How to get the Enma sword in Roblox Blox Fruits

Inspired by the popular anime and manga series One Piece, Blox Fruits is available on the Roblox platform. Much like the main series, there are Devil Fruits and weapons available that possess a lot of power. The Enma sword, which Ronoroa Zoro wields in the One Piece series, is one of the strongest weapons players can use and here is how to acquire it.

How to get the Enma sword

Screenshot via GaminGMobilE YT’s YouTube

To get the Enma sword or also known as the Yama sword, in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps: