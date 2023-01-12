How to get the Fallen Sunstar Exotic Helmet in Destiny 2

There have been new Exotic armor pieces almost every Season in Destiny 2, with the notable exception of Season of the Seraph. New to Season 18, Season of Plunder, was a Warlock Exotic Helmet called Fallen Sunstar. Designed specifically for Arc 3.0 builds, it supercharges Ionic Traces, long a good source ability energy, and allows them to move faster toward you and provide even more ability regeneration. Paired with even a half-decent build that focuses on both Traces and Elemental Wells, you will almost never have ability downtime. Here’s how to get the Fallen Sunstar.

Where to farm the Fallen Sunstar in Destiny 2

There are four ways to get your hands on the Fallen Sunstar, and one is far more deterministic than the other.

Farm Legend or Master difficulty Lost Sectors. Every day, one of the Destiny 2’s Lost Sectors opens up for Legend and Master difficulty. Completing them has a chance to award an Exotic from the armor slot listed on the Sector’s description. If you’re missing one or more Exotics from that slot, any drops you get will fill in what you don’t yet have in your Collections. To get the Fallen Sunstar, then, wait until the Legend Lost Sector for the day awards Head armor, and run it until you earn the helmet.

Screenshot by Gamepur