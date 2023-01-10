How to get the False Monarchy Attire Coffer in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is well known for having a ton of different rewards to collect, and most can be earned at any point without ever going away. However, the addition of PvP seasons with the introduction of Crystalline Conflict and the PvP revamp brought rewards to earn in every patch that eventually become unavailable. With the start of Season Four, the third Series rewards are now up for grabs for those who partake in PvP content. The most sought after of these rewards is a glamour set this time called the False Monarchy Attire, and it will take some effort to earn it.

What Series rank to get the False Monarchy Attire in Final Fantasy XIV

The False Monarchy Attire is a brand new set of armor that seems to be inspired by a gryphon and would look perfect on a Paladin…or a character who wants to pose as one. In order to earn the glamour set, players will have to reach Rank 25 during the length of Series Three in Final Fantasy XIV’s PvP content.

Earning ranks during a Series is not a difficult task provided you enjoy PvP. However, reaching Rank 25 will take some time, patience, and commitment. Rank experience is earned through either competing in Crystalline Conflict or Frontlines. It does not matter whether you choose to do ranked or unranked matches. It doesn’t even matter if you win or lose. All that matters is doing the content. Winning grants you more rank experience, but every match will get you closer to Rank 25.

As you increase your rank during the season, the amount of experience required to reach the next rank will increase. Getting to Rank 25 is best done at a steady pace over the length of the series. Series Three will last until the launch of Patch 6.4, which means there is plenty of time to reach it. It can be obtained casually by just doing your Frontline roulette once a day for the next couple months and not even stepping foot into Crystalline Conflict. Diligent players can grind out Crystalline Conflict to reach it sooner.