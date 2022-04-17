How to get the Fin Fashion cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are a lot of cosmetic items in the Wonderlands. Each of these items can be used to make your character whoever you want them to be. Maybe you want them to look like a rogue. Perhaps you want them to be a mighty knight. You could always want them to bring out their sharky side. There are 13 hidden cosmetic items that you can find. Here is where you can get the Fin Fashion cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Find Fashion head makes your character look a little more punk rock than other heads. This head gives your character a mohawk. This mohawk is no normal one either — it looks like it’s mixed with a shark fin. Definitely a style for those who love the ocean. You won’t be able to obtain this cosmetic item right away since you will need to progress through the campaign for a bit.

Progress through the campaign until you complete the Drowned Abyss section. At the end of the quest here, you will fight Dry’L. This boss can be a little tough thanks to the number of health bars he has, but bring weapons in the shock and fire elements and you will be fine. All of the hidden cosmetic items are considered rare drops. We suggest raising your Loot Luck stat before you farm for the cosmetic items since they can take a long time to drop. You can raise your Loot Luck stat by completing the Shrine of Aaron G and finding the Luck Dice around the various maps. If you want to go the extra mile, you can also increase your Chaos Level by completing Chaos Trials in the Chaos Chamber. This will also increase your Loot Luck by a good amount and make farming for items like these a little easier.