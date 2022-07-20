How to get the Flamekeeper title in Destiny 2

Solstice of Heroes has made its seasonal comeback to Destiny 2 but has returned with a few changes. From the addition of the brand new Event Card to a reworked EAZ activity, Guardians will have a plethora of new things to do and farm for during the event. One of those things is to shoot for the brand new title and seal, Flamekeeper. The Flamekeeper title makes the first time that a seasonal event gets its own associated title, so if players want to show their prowess during the Solstice event, getting the Flamekeeper title is the best way to do so.

All Flamekeeper seal triumphs

In order to unlock the Flamekeeper seal and associated title you are going to need to prove yourself both within the new Bonfire Bash activity, in playlist activities, and out in Destiny 2’s expansive world. While the Flamekeeper title takes 24 triumphs to unlock, players can also guild the title by completing a few extra harder triumphs. Guilding changes the color of your title and applies a badge next to your name, further showing off to those around you. Here is every triumph you will need to complete to earn the Flamekeeper title:

Bashing Success – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity for the first time.

– Complete the Bonfire Bash activity for the first time. Good Ignite – Defeat 20 Ignition Carriers in the Bonfire Bash activity.

– Defeat Ignition Carriers in the Bonfire Bash activity. Torch the Taken – Defeat 20 Taken in the Bonfire Bash activity.

– Defeat Taken in the Bonfire Bash activity. Fuel for the Fire – Stoke 50 flames in the Bonfire Bash activity.

– Stoke flames in the Bonfire Bash activity. Ash Tray – Collect 500 Silver Ash.

– Collect Silver Ash. All Around the Bonfire – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity against all combatant races twice.

– Complete the Bonfire Bash activity against all combatant races twice. Fuel for the Fire II – Stoke 100 flames in the Bonfire Bash activity.

– Stoke flames in the Bonfire Bash activity. Fuel for the Fire III – Stoke 150 flames in the Bonfire Bash activity.

– Stoke flames in the Bonfire Bash activity. Like Wildfire – Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress.

– Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress. Pyromania – Defeat combatants with Solar abilities.

– Defeat combatants with Solar abilities. Superlative – Defeat targets with Super abilities.

– Defeat targets with Super abilities. Fire Power – Defeat combatants or opposing Guardians with Power weapons.

– Defeat combatants or opposing Guardians with Power weapons. Forged in Flame – Defeat 100 opposing Guardians in any activity.

– Defeat opposing Guardians in any activity. Hand Lighter – Defeat targets with Hand Cannons.

– Defeat targets with Hand Cannons. Shotgun Solstice – Defeat targets with Shotguns.

– Defeat targets with Shotguns. Burn Them Down – Defeat 60 bosses anywhere in the system.

– Defeat bosses anywhere in the system. Ranking the Coals – Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves. Solstice Jubilee – Complete public events on any destination to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete public events on any destination to earn Silver Leaves. Lamplighter – Complete 10 patrols on any destination to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete patrols on any destination to earn Silver Leaves. Dare to Dream – Complete runs of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete runs of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves. Brightfall – Complete Vanguard Ops or Nightfalls to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete Vanguard Ops or Nightfalls to earn Silver Leaves. Fire of Competition – Complete 25 Crucible or Gambit matches to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete Crucible or Gambit matches to earn Silver Leaves. A Spark in the Dark – Complete Sever missions or rounds of Altars of Sorrow to earn Silver Leaves.

– Complete Sever missions or rounds of Altars of Sorrow to earn Silver Leaves. In the Hot Seat – Complete activities with Savathuns Throne World to earn Silver Leaves.

In addition to the main triumphs, there are four additional triumphs you can complete to guild your title. These triumphs are as follows:

From the Ashes – Upgrade 12 pieces of Candescent armor.

– Upgrade pieces of Candescent armor. Bonfire Dash – Fully stoke the bonfire in the Bonfire Bash activity.

– Fully stoke the bonfire in the Bonfire Bash activity. In Candescent – While wearing a set of fully rekindled Candescent armor, complete dungeons, raids, Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris.

– While wearing a set of fully rekindled Candescent armor, complete dungeons, raids, Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris. Inextinguishable – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity without dying.

It is important to note that, while the title itself won’t be going away, it will completely reset if you don’t complete it before the Solstice event is over. If you don’t want to wait a year before having a chance to complete the Flamekeeper title, you will want to complete this one fast!

The Solstice of Heroes 2022 event begins on July 19 and ends on August 9.