Best Event Challenges to do first in Destiny 2 — Solstice of Heroes 2022

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 brought a new way to engage with the activities out in the world while also providing a way to farm for the perfect armor rolls. The event relies heavily on the same core activities as most Seasonal content has: Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, and other activities from previous expansions. There’s also a new weapon, shiny cosmetics, and an updated EAZ activity.

You’ll be farming pretty much everything Destiny 2 has to offer as you seek to complete the Event Challenges required to upgrade your Candescent Armor. The question is which you do first.

Optimal Solstice 2022 Event Challenge Order

Image via Bungie

All of the Event Challenges are easy to do — they just take time. You can optimize the core loop in Solstice by picking and choosing which challenges you do when. Below are our recommendations for what to focus on first, second, and third.

First Solstice Event Challenges: Playlist Activities

Right now, one of the fastest ways to get Silver Leaves, a primary Solstice currency, is to complete Vanguard Ops playlist activities. The same might be said for Gambit and Crucible depending on your team’s effectiveness. One Event Challenge requires Guardian defeats, so you’ll need to engage with PvP if you want that particular challenge’s Kindling.

Completing all your Playlist challenges will keep you from needing to farm the same Strikes and Gambit/Crucible maps we’ve all been playing for years. Enemy density is also highest in these playlists, so you’ll be able to farm weapon Event Challenges, crafted weapon levels, Bounties, and other chores.

Second Solstice Even Challenges: Destination Activities

There are many Destination Solstice Event Challenges, taking you from the Moon to the Dreaming City, Dares of Eternity, the Throne World, and other locations across Destiny 2. Focusing these second lets you take a more casual approach to farming, as some of the Challenges are Destination agnostic — completing Patrols, Public Events, etc. For challenges specific to a Destination, you don’t have to do them all at once, moving between them when you grow tired of one for another.

Third Solstice Event Challenges: Bonfire Bash

You want to do Bonfire Bash Challenges last because you want to have as many Silver Wings as possible to turn into Silver Ash, then feed that into your Candescent Armor. You’ll spend a lot of time in the EAZ doing Bonfire Bash regardless, so best spend it multi-tasking.